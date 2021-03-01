The media practitioner turned politician is known to be a coolheaded man but it appears the Twitter user identified as @ComradeSharp pushed him to the wall when he asked the Ofoase Ayirebi lawmaker whether he was sleeping with a lady who works in his office.

Oppong Nkrumah's office manager, a beautiful young lady called Ann, turned a year older on Sunday, February 28, 2021.

Mr. Oppong Nkrumah then decided to celebrate the lady by sharing a photo with Ann and asked for God's grace for her.

In his reaction to the tweet by the minister-designate, @ComradeSharp wanted to know if the minister has had sex with his office manager who he sought to celebrate.

Kojo Oppong Nkrumah loses his cool, blocks man on Twitter for asking offensive question

Instead of answering the question or reacting in a way that could have brought his name into disrepute, the MP simply blocked the young man from his list of followers on Twitter.

@ComradeSharp, after being blocked, tried to play the victim by sharing screenshots of his question and the blocking feedback he got from Mr. Oppong Nkrumah, describing him as an intolerant Information Minister.

But some Twitter users got honest with @ComradeSharp and told him that he deserved what he got because the question he asked was below the belt.