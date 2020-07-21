Police of Kenya’s Kakamega County are reported as having arrested the youngsters in the act of shooting the video alongside a man identified as Caleb who is believed to be their leader.

According to an eyewitness, they were arrested on Monday, July 20 in a rented apartment in Maraba Estate in the evening while shooting the Pornographic videos.

“I was doing my garbage collecting business, which is when I noticed something strange, there were so many condoms wrapped in a poly bad and I also heard some noise from the house.

“When I walked into the house, I got shocked, the girls were in the act and there was a man shooting.

“I went to tip the police and they immediately drove to the scene where the suspects are reported to have been having both raw sex and protected sex,” the witness is quoted as saying.

OCPD of Kakamega Central David Kabena who is reported to have confirmed the arrest said his outfit acted swiftly based on a tipoff and nabbed the teenagers setting up the cameras for the shooting.

“All these are minors and we found them during the act and arrested them. We will deal with the man (Caleb) for he is the one misleading them into this act,” the police boss said.