Police declare porn star wanted for doing her job without wearing face mask

Reports say the actress, named as Kaori Dominick, filmed the scene in Cali, Colombia.

The video was then uploaded to Pornhub before it was later deleted, after it was deemed to have violated Valle del Cauca regulations that require a mask to be worn at all times on public transport.

Pictures shared online show the woman wearing gloves and a facemask when she is approached by a man as she is buying a ticket for the bus.

The video is said to have been widely popular before it was taken down and the authorities are now working to confirm the identity of the man and woman in the clip.

The pair could face fines for breaking safety measures ordered during Colombia’s coronavirus lockdown, according to reports.

Oscar Ortiz, the President of Metrocali, the company in charge of buses in the city, said: “The porn video on the bus will be sent to the authorities in order to identify the actors.”

The company condemned the act in a statement, saying the video showed a lack of respect for other bus users.