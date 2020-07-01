In December 2019, Kris Hedstrom paid her neighbour, Heather Dayner, the sum of $900 (N349,200) for five Nigerian dwarf goats which were named Margoat, Rosie, Gigi, Bella, and Zelda, Daily Mail reports.

It should be noted that Dayner operates Baxter Lane Farm and has been in the business of selling baby goats for the past 10 years.

The breeder of the goat reportedly told Hedstrom that the father of the kids was registered with the American Dairy Goat Association.

With that, Hedstrom had hoped that she would also be able to register her goats, which will make them more valuable in the market.

However, on getting to the organisation, they turned her back, saying the breeder never registered with them.

READ ALSO: Video shows bundles of gh¢100 and gh¢200 cash being packed into unknown house

When Hedstrom wrote Dayner about the situation, the latter offered to return her money and get the goat back.

The response did not satisfy Hedstrom as she now wants a DNA test of the father or her money with lawyer’s fees and court costs.

Source: Daily Mail