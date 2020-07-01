In the video, a group of young men is seen arranging the bundles of cash while cracking jokes.

It appears they were hired purposely for offloading and packing the cash bundles and that’s exactly what they are seen doing gladly in the video.

Interestingly, the scene does not look like the premises of the Bank of Ghana, so it beats one’s imagination where exactly such quantum of money was being packed and for what purpose.

One of the men is heard urging another to “film as we arrange” but another one also advised: “Hold on; you can film when we’re done with the arrangement. I’ll film as well for future purposes.”

Watch the video below: