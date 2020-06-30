Man beats girlfriend, mother of 3 to death for refusing to give him sex

Shagbada Erigga, a Nigerian, inflicted punches on Happiness Winifred till she slumped and died.

Nigeria’s Oyo state Commissioner of Police, CP. Chuks Enwonwu told newsmen that the suspected murderer, Erigga invited Happiness, a mother of three, to his home to spend the night with him on June 21. A heated argument ensued after she refused to have sex with him.

The suspect then angrily punched the deceased three times causing her to slump to death.

Fearing the consequences of action, Erigga dumped Happiness’s body inside a well in the Ojoo area of Ibadan, Oyo State capital.

According to Lindaikejisblog.com, the police boss further said that men of the Ojoo Police Station began an investigation after one Mr. Agu Benson, a resident of Oritoke Area of Ojoo, Ibadan came to the police station to report that he went to fetch water in the well in his compound on June 25 and discovered a floating body.

The corpse of Happiness was apparently removed from the well Shagbada confessed to the crime during interrogation but said he committed it “accidentally”.

“On that faithful day of the incident, we were showering together and I asked her the reason she has been denying me of sex but she was raising her voice on me and I slapped her and to my surprise, she slapped me back and I gave her just three blows at the mouth and another one on her neck. Next thing I knew, she fell slumped and died.

“When I discovered that she has died, I quickly carried her corpse and threw her inside a well in my compound because I was afraid and I didn’t want people to suspect me that I responsible for her death.

“But a few days later, her corpse was discovered by my neighbour who wanted to use the well and he reported the case to the police and I was arrested.

“I regret my actions. I don’t have intentions to kill her. She used to be my girlfriend. She had told me that she is a runs girl, that she already had three kids and I said no problem, and I promised to take her as my wife before that misunderstanding came up between both of us,” Erigga said

Reports say one handbag, one Andriod Phone, a pair of underwear, a pack of condoms, a key, and slippers were recovered from the suspect.