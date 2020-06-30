She was raped in Agodi community of Nigeria’s Nasarawa State in May this year by an unknown man who broke into her parents' home while they were asleep.

Reports say the mother of the victim, Maimuna Adam slept with her windows open on that fateful day to allow fresh air into her apartment.

However, later in the night, she woke up and found out that her baby who was supposed to be sleeping by her side, was missing. She raised alarm and her neighbors went in search of her baby. They found her in an abandoned building with her pants ripped from her body and bloodstains around her vagina.

According to Lindaikejisblog.com, the baby was taken to the Jos University Teaching Hospital (JUTH) where she has so far undergone three corrective surgeries and will be going in for the fourth one later.

Chief Medical Director of the Jos University Teaching Hospital, Professor Edmund Banwat told Channels TV “the girl was brutally assaulted and in the process, she suffered horrendous injuries''.

The mother of the victim is demanding justice for her daughter.

Meanwhile, the suspect has since been arrested and police investigations reveal he has raped three other minors in the past.