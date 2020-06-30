A Nigerian man has allegedly been living in prison for the past 6 years without trial after he was “wrongfully” arrested while charging his laptop at his neighbour’s house.

A Twitter user took to the social media platform to raise alarm about the unfortunate young man’s plight and call for his immediate release.

The lady with the twitter handle, @hausa_girl who identified the Nigerian man as “Junior” said the criminal the police arrested during a raid at the apartment confirmed Junior was innocent, but they refused to release him.

“This guy has been in maximum prison for six years without trial. He went to charge his laptop in his neighbour’s house. That was how he was raided with the guy. Junior is not a criminal... Six years of his life is wasted and he’s still awaiting trial.

“The criminal they arrested told them Junior was innocent but they didn’t release him. Let’s get him out, please...

“Our voices have to be heard!!! For how long will innocent people suffer from this failed system? Different cases of juveniles in prison for stealing onion or being in jail for raided with criminals... He has wasted 6years of his life. This country owes Junior his life!” @hausa_girl wrote on Twitter.