According to a story published on Angelonline.com.gh, she made the disclosure while speaking on Anopa Bofo on Angel 102.9 FM where she works currently.

She is reported as saying that she has had to live without a womb for 17 years.

The versatile broadcaster explained that she lost her womb after some doctors took it off during child delivery.

Nana Yaa Brefo was a broadcaster with the Multimedia group for many years before resigning recently to join Angel FM.

