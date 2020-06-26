The allegations have mostly been made against African parliaments including that of Ghana but whenever the issue comes up, they die a natural death due to lack of evidence although some MPs themselves have admitted to the practice.

Trending online now is a disheartening video of a Kenyan lawmaker blatantly admitting that he and his colleagues always take bribes to do the bidding of the government other stakeholders.

Sirisia MP John Waluke was heard in the video confessing that taking a bribe was a usual thing and MPs received kickbacks to approve or disapprove some Bills.

“It’s only God who can refuse money” – MP says they take bribes to approve or reject bills (Video)

The lawmaker said he had on several occasions received bribes ranging from KSh 100,000 to KSh 200,000, depending on the task he was supposed to play.

"All of us have received something, I think we need to be honest...Sometimes we receive KSh 100,000 0r KSh 200, 000, it depends...Even you, can you refuse money? It is only God who cannot," he said.

His confession came in the wake of reports that lawmakers were bribed to shoot down a report on the presence of contraband sugar in the country.

The August 2018 report was tabled by a joint parliamentary committee led by Kieni MP Kanini Kega but was resoundingly rejected by MPs who were allegedly bribed.

The beleaguered Sirisia lawmaker said legislators often receive bribes, especially committee members.

According to Tuko.co.ke, Waluke was found guilty of defrauding National Cereals and Produce Board (NCPB) KSh 297 million was sentenced to seven years in prison or KSh 727 million fine.

He risks losing his seat should he fail to pay KSh 727 million fine meted on him by the anti-corruption court after he was found guilty of defrauding NCPB KSh 297 million.

He was sentenced alongside Grace Wakhungu, the sister to former vice president Moody Awori and mother of Judy Wakhungu, current Kenya's ambassador to France.