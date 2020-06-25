Reports say the groom happens to be popular Nigerian media personality, Bisi Olatilo’s son, Babajide Olatilo who got wedded to his fiancee, Taiye Fashipe, at a court wedding in the Ikoyi Registry of Lagos, on Wednesday, June 24th.

The event was graced by their family members and friends and when a pastor prayed for their union, Babajide is seen grabbing his wife’s ass as the prayer session goes on.

Interestingly, he is heard saying ‘Amen’ to the prayer while prepping his wife for what awaits her as soon as they leave the marriage registry. Although the bride surreptitiously tried to stop 'turning her on' in the presence of God, the young man wouldn't stop.

A man who claimed to be the groom’s friend posted the video online with a caption: “My friend got married today… see what this mad man was doing during prayer session”.

Watch the video more photos of the wedding below:

Groom captured in a video grabbing and playing with bride’s ass while pastor prays for them

