Well, a Nigerian man identified as Chidiebere Ogbonna chose the former over the later, leaving many people in a state of shock.

He reportedly returned 1.8 million naira which he found in a carton of indomie noodles he purchased.

According to reports, the carton was partially filled with noodles coupled with bundles of N1000 notes.

Narrating his experience, Chidiebere said he got home, opened the carton and when he saw what was inside, he immediately returned it without hesitation.

READ ALSO: 17-year-old girl raped by 3 men after travelling 210kms to see a man she met on Facebook

Man returns 1.8 million cash found in carton of indomie; he’ll now receive free product for 6 months

Answering the question of why he returned the cash despite the hardship prevailing in the country, he said the money was not his, so there was no reason for him to keep it.

Reports say the surprised vendor who could not hold back his joy, thanked Chidiebere and told him to come back and collect a carton of indomie whenever he needs it till December.