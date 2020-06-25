Mr Ikechukwu Ekenta, from Ikeduru- Ogwah, Mbaitolu Local Government Area of Imo state, is accused of defiling his daughter, Kamsiyochukwu Ekenta on 28th of April 2020, when her mother put to bed.

Narrating her ordeal, little Kamsimyochukwu, who is 3 years and 10 months old, said her daddy put his "komkom" (Penis) inside her private part while she was asleep. She said the pain woke her up.

Speaking at the Professor Dora Akunyili Women Development Center, Awka, the alleged rapist Mr Ikechukwu Ekenta said he was pushed by an evil spirit to commit the act.

He said whenever the spirit possesses him, he starts behaving abnormally. He said that on that fateful day, he used his finger to defile the girl as the urge came.

The wife of the alleged rapist, Mrs Uzoamaka Ekenta, while explaining how she found out, said that on her return from the hospital, she noticed her child was acting like she was in pain while bathing her. She questioned the girl and she accused her dad of penetrating her.

Mrs Ekenta said she asked her husband what transpired and he admitted committing the crime but claimed he used his finger. They took the girl to the hospital where it was noticed that he used his penis, not his hands as he claimed.

She stated that she complained to her husband's parents but they threatened to deal with her if she tells anyone.

The Commissioner For Women And Children Affairs, Lady Ndidi Mezue reacted to the incident. She said it is an abominable act, condemnable in all ramifications. She added that the child is still in pains.

Lady Ndidi said that on receiving the information from the whistleblower, they rushed to the residence of the rapist at 33 area near Onitsha and apprehended him together with the help of the men of Department of State Services. She said he will face the full weight of the law.

