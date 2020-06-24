That is the sad story of Nigerian activist, Lolo Cynthia Ihesie who has revealed that she recently discovered that she was circumcised and she was hurt by the irreversible discovery.

According to the former Rave TV presenter, she was teaching her younger sisters about Female Genital Mutilation (FGM) when she found out that she had been circumcised when she was 3 months old.

The heartbroken woman said that her discovery made her mother inform her that every woman in their family was subjected to genital mutilation.

Advising women against the practice, she narrated the hurtful effect it has had and continues to have on her.

At 3 months old, my family cut out my clitoral head (FGM1) because they didn't want me to grow up to be promiscuous.

This was never disclosed to me until I was an adult whilst I was educating my younger sisters about FGM and its implications.

Naturally, I am curious about my body and I teach about sex and pleasure- I noticed that I didn't have a clitoral head but never wanted to believe that it was due to FGM

I assumed I just didn't have a thick clitoral tissue even though direct stimulus to the clit hurts and I need to work around the clitoris to find my pleasure spot since the external tissue where most of the pleasure spot is located was cut.

I feel violated and incredibly hurt by this discovery but at the end - It has given me insight as to why I am where I am and why my message about violation against women is important to me.

I am an igbo girl and this is common in igbo land. My mother said it was done to every girl she knows including her- mothers did it to their daughters.. some still do.

I encourage you to speak to your mothers and ask if they cut you or go to a gynecologist to inquire.

I share this because I need other young girls to see that FGM does not define us or our sexuality.

We deserve pleasure!

You can work with your body to learn what gives you that pleasure no matter what!

