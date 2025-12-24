Tourism Ministry reopens Ussher and James Forts for controlled public access

Public access to Ussher Fort and James Fort has officially resumed after the Ministry of Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts (MoTCCA) lifted its temporary closure of the two heritage sites. The decision follows the successful completion of safety assessments and consultations with the Ghana Museums and Monuments Board (GMMB).

Advertisement

Advertisement

In a statement released on Monday, 22 December 2025, the Ministry explained that the reopening was approved only after appropriate safety safeguards had been implemented. These measures are intended to permit regulated visitation while protecting both the public and the ongoing restoration efforts at the forts.

READ MORE: Top 10 Ghanaian Artists Who Dominated 2025

The Ministry clarified that the earlier shutdown was a precautionary measure, noting that “the earlier directive to temporarily close the forts was taken purely in the interest of public safety.”

MoTCCA also expressed gratitude to members of the public, tour operators and other stakeholders for their patience and cooperation throughout the closure period.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Under the new reopening framework, the Ministry, working closely with the GMMB, has rolled out stringent access controls and supervision systems to manage visitor movement. It emphasised that “tour guides and tour operators are required to comply fully with the approved measures to ensure that tourism activities do not interfere with the restoration works.”

Visitors have also been cautioned that entry into restricted or unauthorised sections of the forts remains strictly forbidden.

Reiterating its long-term vision, the Ministry underscored its commitment to safeguarding Ghana’s cultural heritage while ensuring that historic landmarks remain safe, informative and accessible to both domestic and international tourists.

Advertisement

Advertisement