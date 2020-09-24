They reportedly raided a warehouse situated at Hoa Nhut Quarter, Tan Vinh Hiep Ward, Binh Duong Province, located in southern Vietnam over the weekend ostensibly following a tipoff and discovered that factory workers were tasked with washing, drying, and reshaping the condoms with wooden dildos.

Following the discovery, authorities arrested the owner of the said warehouse identified as 33-year-old Pham Thi Thanh Ngoc and she admitted that an unidentified person delivers the used condoms to the warehouse once in every month.

According to local news site VN Explore, she cleaned, dried, and sorted the condoms before reselling them to the public as new.

Further reports said the repackaged used condoms were being supplied to hotels and market stalls close to the warehouse and thousand had already been sold to the unsuspecting public before the discovery recently.

Police seize 324,000 used condoms after raiding a company repackaging them for sale

According to the Dailymail.co.uk, The condoms were confiscated as evidence but will be disposed of immediately because they are considered dangerous medical waste.

“Condoms are classified as medical items, so we will take a look at the several laws that the owner has broken,” a government official is quoted as having said.

