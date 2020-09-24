The news portal reported a source within the Despite Media Group as saying that the veteran broadcaster has expressed serious disappointment with the decision by the organisation’s management to write to the National Democratic Congress (NDC) asking it to return to the programme after the party had boycotted it for months.

It further reported the source as having disclosed exclusively that Kwami Sefa Kayi feels betrayed by the latest move by management as he had openly registered his opposition to Peace FM being the one to extend an olive branch to the NDC and not the other way round.

The Despite Media Group’s management reportedly took the decision in order to be seen by the public as neutral and not in bed with the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).

It may be recalled that in May this year, the NDC indicated that it would not be represented on Peace FM’s Kokrokoo show hosted by Kwame Sefa Kayi, citing unfair paneling as a basis.

About four months after the party’s decision to boycott the programme, the station’s management has written a letter to the NDC asking for peace and its return to the Kokrokoo programme.

“The management of Peace FM, the mother station of Despite Media, wishes to state that we are not at loggerheads with the NDC”.

“Since the inception of Peace FM on May 25, 1999, we have had a mutually beneficial relationship with all political parties, including the NDC.

“However, in recent times, there has been a misunderstanding between us and the NDC in relation to the paneling of the discussion segment of the Kokrokoo show.

“The management of Despite Media acknowledges responsibility for whatever misunderstanding that has arisen between us and the NDC in recent times.

“We, therefore, urge the NDC to let sleeping dogs lie and allow harmony to reign and return to the Kokrokoo show.

“As agents and stakeholders of development, we may agree to disagree, all for the sake of Ghana, our motherland,” reads the letter dated September 23 and signed by the Managing Director, Fadda Dickson.