Retired Police Inspector arrested for defiling 6-year-old orphan granddaughter at Ofaakor

He allegedly assaulted the youngster many times before neighbours got to know about it.

His arrest follows a complaint lodged with the police by a good Samaritan who identified herself only as Obaa Yaa.

According to the well-meaning neighbour, although the alleged criminal act of Mr. Larbi was known to the neighbours, they were scared of being victimized, so they kept silent.

Speaking with Citi News, Obaa Yaa said the victim had difficulty passing urine and blood oozed from her genitals when she tried to ease herself.

She further disclosed that the little girl’s parents passed away and the retired police officer assumed guardianship of her but took advantage of her innocence to continue defiling her.

She said that even before the victim’s mother died, she had been aware of her father’s evil act against her daughter and complained many times, but the suspect continued and even intensified it after her death.

The Kasoa police command who arrested the suspect is reported to be tightlipped on the incident, citing an ongoing investigation as a reason.

Meanwhile, the Ghana Police Service has advised sufferers of sexual violence to head straight to the police station and file a complaint before taking a bath in order not to alter evidence that might be helpful in the prosecution of the case.

Rape cases have been on the ascendency lately across the world with both minors and grown women being at the receiving end of the violence.

Records from the Domestic Violence and Victim Support Unit of the Ghana Police Service (DOVVSU) last year showed that the country gets an average of 15,000 domestic violence cases, 1000 cases of defilement and 300 rape cases in the last decade.

The Ghana Police Service, in adding its voice to the campaign against the rape culture which appears to be getting deep-rooted in the country advised sufferers of the canker on how to help the law enforcement agency to prosecute perpetrators of rape.

“Rape needs to be reported immediately after the incident happens. One thing is that people do not want to keep the ‘nasty thing’ on them. So, it needs to be reported for the doctor to examine you so you can go and have your bath and freshen up from that unfortunate incident,” Effia Tenge, Deputy Superintendent of Police and Head - Public Affairs Unit/Accra Region told Pulse Ghana.

She added: “Once you come, we give you what we call a medical form. Then you are made to go to the nearest public hospital for a doctor to examine you and give you a report which you have to bring back.

“You don’t need to take your bath after a rape incident. It is very important in gathering evidence for prosecution.