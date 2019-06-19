Rev Obofour reveals what he will do if his beautiful wife dares cheat on him (video)

Founder and leader of the Anointed Palace Chapel, Reverend Obofour has disclosed what he will do in case he finds out that his wife who he keeps flaunting on social media has slept with another man behind his back.

Discussing the subject of ‘cheating wives’ with some of his junior pastors in a programme on one of his TV stations, Obofour declared that he will not hesitate to forgive his wife if she confesses to having sex with another man outside their marriage.

“In my opinion, if I still have love for my wife and I find out that she slept with another man, I will gladly forgive her. I will do that because of the love I have for God and nothing can separate that love," Obofour said.

Apparently, realising that his fellow men of God were surprised at his revelation, he added: "It is also stated that what God has put together let no man put asunder so I will forgive her. As a Christian, whatever befalls you is a test from God.”

It is however instructive to note that the controversial pastor’s statement was a conditional one as he said he would only forgive his cheating wife if he still has love for her.

Watch the discussion in the video below: