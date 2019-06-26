Alex Sadi from Kenya’s Mombassa county was arrested by the country’s National Transport and Safety Authority in 2016, and became a subject of ridicule online because of a video which shows him arguing with the officers in his drunken state.

He is heard in the viral video arguing that: "When you catch me like a rat on the highway...I have been driving for over 20 years and you come talking to me big nonsense...stop wasting your good time because that is where you go wrong."

Two years after the ridiculous incident, Sadi is reported to have told Kenya-based NTV that the experience with the police was so remarkably humiliating that he finds it difficult to forget it. He said the police must respect offenders regardless of whether they are drunk or not, because they also pay tax.

"It is like somebody had laid a trap for me and I just ran into it, and it was a crescendo of hunger when I uttered those words wondering how can somebody arrest me like a rat on the highway.

"The experience I have had is not very good because even if its a drunkard they also deserve protection, to be respected and defended because they too are taxpayers," Sadi argued.

Watch the hilarious drama between the drunk doctor and the police in the video below: