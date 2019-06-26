In the video which has been making the rounds on social media, the lady is seen pouring a flammable liquid on the book before setting fire to it.

She is also heard saying that whoever said the Bible is resistant to fire, she will burn it to prove that it has no power in it.

The video has triggered fury among some social media user, with some cursing the lady, while others seek God’s mercy for her.

It is however not immediately verifiable if the book she is seen setting fire to is really a Bible.

Watch the video below and judge if the book being burnt is indeed a Bible: