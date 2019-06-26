Pamela attracted global attention recently due to her endowed breasts after her videos and images hit the internet.

It is not clear whether she regularly worships at the International God’s Way Church, or she only visited purposely to get a solution to her spiritual problems.

A video in circulation online shows bishop Daniel Obinim telling her that evil spirits from her parents’ family who are in a form of dwarfs have been tormenting her, for which reason she keeps retrogressing rather than progressing.

Pamela is seen rolling on the floor amidst screams as the man of God delivers her from the said spirits.

Watch Pamela Odame being delivered by bishop Obinim in the video below: