In a letter addressed to Mr. Anyidoho and signed by the NDC General Secretary Johnson Asiedu Nketia, the party said that his suspension is pending a final determination of a petition by two registered NDC members who complained about the conduct of Mr. Anyidoho.

According to the letter, the alleged breach of the NDC constitution has been referred to the Party’s Disciplinary Committee for further action.

The Founder of the Atta Mills Institute has been described by his party members as a ‘betrayer and a hypocrite’ following some of his criticisms of the NDC and its flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama. He sometimes appears to be speaking for the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) against the NDC, creating a suspicion that he might be seeking favours from the government.

“You are, therefore, by this letter to take note and notice is hereby given, that your membership of the NDC is suspended pending the hearing and final determination of the petitions against your conduct,” the letter said.

Mr. Anyidoho took to Twitter to react to his suspension, saying he is not bothered because he has God on his side.

“Nothing shall limit the greatness of my destiny because the battle is the Lord’s,” he wrote on Twitter.