Lady commits suicide because of boyfriend after father sold his kidney to pay for her education

According to a Twitter user Amanda Chinda who shared the sad story on the microblogging site, the bereaved man sold his kidney to pay for her school fees but all his sacrifices have amounted to nothing now.

It is not clear what the said boyfriend did to the alleged deceased lady to compel her to commit suicide without considering his father’s toils to make her a useful woman in the future, and to also cater for him when he grows older and is unable to fend for himself.

“Just heard a story about a dad who sold his kidney to pay his daughter's fees then the girl committed suicide because of her boyfriend.

“What is this,” Amanda Chinda wrote on Twitter.

In other news, a young Ghanaian lady has said that living with her boyfriend at the Osu cemetery in Ghana’s capital Accra has made her fearless because there’s nothing more fearful.

The lady identified only as Abena told EyeGhana in an interview that she stays with her mother at Ablekuma but visits her lover who lives at the Osu cemetery.

She is reported as saying that her mother knows about the fact that her boyfriend lives at the popular cemetery but has no reservations about it.

She added that Michael himself is comfortable living in the midst of the dead and keeps urging her to put away all fears because she will be buried in a cemetery too when she dies.

Further allaying her fears, Abena narrated how Michael told her that the dead don’t reside in the cemetery because once they are buried, they exit there.