According to Tuko.co.ke, the decision was announced by the country's Coffee Development Authority which said the action will help promote the sale of the produce.

Emmanuel Iyamuremye, Uganda Coffee Development Authority managing director, is reported as saying that the government will bring in experts from abroad to teach Ugandans the need to consume coffee to enable the country to earn more income from the cash crop.

"We’re first demystifying the myth that coffee makes people not to have sleep. So, we have started a process where we bring experts from abroad who are medical people so that they explain that coffee actually has health benefits. We’re now coming to the institutions where we have formed university clubs and secondary schools where they appreciate that coffee is a good drink," Iyamuremye said.

He further disclosed that the authority has already been training young men and women on how to serve a good cup of coffee but the need has arisen to take the initiative to the next level.

READ ALSO: My friend and I need boyfriends; they must be bearded and good in bed – Lady advertises

"We’re looking at how we can promote roasting in the country. We have been training youths, barristers on how to serve a good cup of coffee. We have helped to generate many cafes around the corners of Kampala but also upcountry you see the coffee culture coming up," he explained.

Reports say most Ugandans traditionally take more tea than coffee because of the belief that it has more nutritional value than the latter, so the country is losing out on a lot of income.

In 2019, Uganda exported up to 5.2 million 60kilogram bags of coffee, the highest in the country’s history since 1991.

Having earned $500 million (KSh 54 billion) from coffee exports last year, Uganda now aims to export 20 million bags between 2025 to 2030.