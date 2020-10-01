A Nigerian lady identified on Twitter as @adannanwaokolo took to the social media platform to advertise herself and her friend who are in dire need of boyfriends.

The young lady asked interested men who fit their specifications to apply by contacting her via a direct message ostensibly to be interviewed and screened before they know their fate.

According to her, prospective applicants must among other things be good in bed, bearded, and have a well-paying job.

“Hello, my friend and I are in need of boyfriends. Spec: must be tall, dark, has a well-paying job, good in bed, stays on the island (not Ajah or Lakowe), bearded, charming smile, good conversationalist from the ages of 25-30 kindly apply in my dm thanks and God bless,” @adannanwaokolo’s advert on Twitter reads.

Meanwhile, some men on Twitter have been reacting with some of them saying the specifications are unrealistic, while others are asking what are the ladies themselves bringing onto the table before expecting so much of their prospective lovers.