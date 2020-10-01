A video shows the Okada riders displaying their various riding skills all over the streets as the convoy of the Vice President moved towards the Kawukudi park.

He will be inspecting and commissioning ongoing and completed government projects of the NPP government during the tour and also seek to convince the electorate in the region why they should vote to retain him and his boss Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to continue running the affairs of the country for another four years.

After the opposition National Democratic Congress’ flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama promised to legalise the activities of the Okada riders while the NPP took a different position, many of the riders have declared their support for the NDC.

However, it appears not all the riders will vote for Mahama because he promised to legalise their trade because some of them are NPP members too.