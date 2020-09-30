According to the unidentified man, his wife was running a small shoe selling business when they got married but he never knew that her income was so little that even if combined with his monthly salary it will still be inadequate to cater for the family’s needs.

His other problem is the claim that all though they have 2 children who needed to be taken care of, his wife is unperturbed and okay with being unemployed.

He lamented that the family is living on the little government salary he gets and without it, the coronavirus period would have been unbearable for them.

The man has blamed his wife for making him impregnate him against his will at this critical time when they are not financially stable enough to take care of three children.

He is therefore seeking help on how to handle the situation with his wife.

Read his post below:

Civil servant is unhappy because his wife got pregnant without his consent