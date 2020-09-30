The Nigerian lady with the Twitter handle @rutie_xx on took to the platform to hail men for cheating on their wives, a statement that has triggered a lot of reactions with some people agreeing with her while others disagree and condemn her for what they referred to as promotion of immorality.

“If married men choose to become faithful to their wives. To be very honest, 95% of female students will die of hunger!!” @rutie_xx on wrote on Twitter.

READ ALSO: Court orders Nigerian lawmaker pay N50m (GHS754k) to nursing mother he slapped at sex toy shop

It is not clear what survey the young lady did to arrive at that controversial conclusion.

Do you agree or disagree with the pretty lady’s opinion?