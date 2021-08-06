RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Filla

Unborn baby removed and one of its legs chopped off after a pregnant woman was killed

Authors:

Andreas Kamasah

Residents of Ekumfi Akwakrom in the Ekumfi district in the Central Region have been left in a state of fear and sadness following the killing of a pregnant woman whose unborn baby was removed from her belly.

Unborn baby removed and one of its legs chopped off after a pregnant woman was killed
Unborn baby removed and one of its legs chopped off after a pregnant woman was killed

According to Starrfm.com.gh, the woman believed to be in her 40’s was not known in the community before her killing. She was only seen in the area on Thursday evening and residents suspected she must have visited someone in the community.

Recommended articles

Some eyewitnesses are reported as saying that they saw the deceased on Thursday evening only for them to see her lifeless body early Friday morning around 6:00 am lying in a pool of blood. Her unborn baby was placed beside her with one of its legs chopped off.

While some suspect she must have been killed by some ritualists who removed her unborn baby, others also believe she was knocked down and run over by a runaway driver.

Ekumfi Esuehyia Police have started an investigation to unravel the cause of the pregnant woman and her unborn baby’s death.

READ ALSO: My caring boyfriend is good in bed but I've strong feeling for one-night stand – Lady seeks advice

Meanwhile, in other news, a 14-year-old girl could not hold back her tears as she recounted how her father heartlessly killed her mother in her presence at Kumasi on Sunday, August 1, 2021.

The heartbroken teenager alleged that her middle-aged father shot her mother at Dabaa, a suburb of the Ashanti regional capital.

According to a report by Adomonline.com, the deceased had served notice of her intention to opt-out of the marriage to avoid physical abuse and unfair treatment.

Her threat to divorce her husband did not go down well with him, and he had threatened to kill her before carrying it through despite pleas by his little daughter to spare her mother.

She reportedly told Nhyira FM’s Nana Awuku that her dad angrily stormed the house and chased his now-deceased mother around and eventually pushed her to the ground before shooting her in the ribs and chest.

She said she had to flee for her life to avoid being killed in addition to her mother because of how her father was full of anger and wouldn’t listen to her plea with him to spare her mother.

“I begged him to stop but he refused so I had to run for my life over fears of being shot too because he was very angry.

“I wanted to save my mother but I couldn’t and I wish my uncles were around to save her,” she narrated amid tears as quoted by Adomonline.com.

The alleged murderer has been arrested and is currently in police custody.

The grief-stricken four children of the couple are currently with family members at Asuofia.

Blaqbonez- I will choose 'Sex over Love'. |Pulse Uncut

Authors:

Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Ghanaian vlogger screams as lady attends to him at Himba village where visitors are given sex (video)

Ghanaian vlogger screams as woman attends to him at Himba where visitors are welcomed with sex

Van Vicker drops stunning family portraits to mark 44th birthday (PHOTOS)

Van Vicker and his family

Doctors remove twins from newborn baby girl's stomach (photos)

Dr. Nartey must be arrested – Late Bernard Nyarko's caretaker drops secrets about his death (video)

Dr. Nartey must be arrested – Late actor Bernard Nyarko’s caretaker speaks about his death