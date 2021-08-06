My caring boyfriend is good in bed but I've strong feeling for one-night stand – Lady seeks advice

She disclosed that her lover has been the one solely responsible for her welfare; both feeding and accommodation in school.
A privileged lady who has admitted to having a caring boyfriend who’s also good in bed is seeking advice on how to kill a strong urge to have a one-night stand with another man.
According to her, despite her boyfriend doing all the above-mentioned for her and being everything every woman desires in a man, she keeps having this overwhelming urge to have sex with another man to have a different feel.
“I have been dating my boyfriend for two years now and he’s a great guy. Like he’s everything I want in a man. I had an accommodation problem last year cos my mom wasn’t a responsible person when it comes to raising a child, but she is a great woman. Like she is just getting remarried and remarried even though she is not lucky with men…,” the lady wrote.
Read more of her story below:
