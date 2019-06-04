However, being humans, most of them are not able to live up to that expectation, hence they are often hit by scandals upon scandals almost every passing day.

A Kenyan gospel singer, Willy Paul is the latest to have emerged in a viral video grinding Tanzanian fast-rising singer Nandy alias African Princess at Choma na Ngoma party, and it has triggered reactions among his fans.

A report sighted on Tuko.co.ke shows the Njiwa hit maker flirting around the Tanzanian artiste in a booty popping dance on Friday, May 31, at Kenya International Conference Centre (KICC).

The development has left most of Willy Paul’s fans wondering whether he has quit gospel music.

Watch the video below and draw your own conclusion:

Surprisingly, there are some people who have declared their full support for the raunchy stage performance by the gospel singer.