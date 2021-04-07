“We’re just maltreating women in the name of polygamy” – Sheikh Tawfik to Muslim men

“We are just cheating / maltreating women by the act of polygamy i.e just adding on wives. Which is not right.

“But there is the right one or the right way. And that is when the wife and child/children have been well taken care of and live a conducive environment,” he advised.

“You live in a single room and you want to add another wife. Single room with 5 children and you want to add another wife, wallahi Harammu ni meaning it is a sin.

“Single room and chamber and hall and you want to add Amaria (new bride)? Come on!