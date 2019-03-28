Widower displays penis for inspection by police, friends and family as father-in-law claims he killed his wife with it

Reports say 55-year-old Nedi Sito from the village of Maron Kidul in the Maron District of Indonesia's East Java province had heard about the death of his daughter, and without first ascertain the cause of death, he went and lodged a complaint with the police, claiming that the widower, named only as Baresh had killed his daughter with his large penis.

In order to figure out whether indeed Baresh’s alleged large penis was what killed his 23-year-old wife, Jumantri, he was asked to bring out his penis for inspection by everybody present, including the late wife’s family and head of the village.

According to lindaikejisblog.com, after inspecting his penis, it was concluded by all that Baresh’s manhood was "fairly normal sized" and was not outrageously large to the extent of killing his wife.

It was subsequently discovered that Jumantri died as a result of an epileptic fit during the night, a condition she is reported to have suffered for years.

Head of the Probolinggo criminal investigation unit is quoted as having told Detik Today: “After seeing first-hand the size of the genitals that were thought to be large, it turned out they were just normal sized.

“At that time the father-in-law revoked the report and both parties have now forgiven each other.”

It is unclear if Jumantri has ever complained to her father about a difficulty in coping with Baresh’s penis size.