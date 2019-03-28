According to a Citi FM report, the teenager said her father with whom she lives at Denu in the Volta region claimed the apparent sexual assault was a ritual meant to make him maintain his job.

The victim who is said to be a final year student at a basic school at Denu was seen hanging around town with friends, fearing her father might continue his abusive act on her if she returned home.

She is reported as saying they (the family) used to live in Cote D’Ivoire, but ever since they returned to Ghana, she has been attending evening classes.

She added that her woes began when she returned home one Day and her father asked her to remove her dress and lie down, and she did.

“When I lied down, he poured alcohol into my vagina, and he said I should go and bath,” the unnamed victim alleged.

Though the accused father has denied the daughter’s claims, his own son has sort of incriminated him further by claiming that his father asked the victim to sleep naked to enable him ascertain if she was indeed a virgin.