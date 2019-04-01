An officer of Nigeria’s Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) fell a victim of reckless driving by a taxi driver, who hit her, and tried to speed off to avoid arrest, while her body remained on the car’s bonnet.

Seriki Adeyinka is reported as having told TheNation that the incident occurred around 6:35 pm on Thursday when the errant driver drove with her body lying on his car’s bonnet from Igbogbo garage on Ikorodu road to Oluwanishola filling station on Baiyeku road where he was finally arrested, thanks to another driver.

Narrating her ordeal, she is quoted as saying: “I was at my duty post with another colleague. Usually, anytime from 4pm, traffic gets busy in the area. We were controlling the traffic when the taxi driver was coming and also picking passengers at the middle of the road, he caused a lot of traffic behind him.

“We told him to leave the middle of the road, but he refused, I was trying to stop him to let him know that what he was doing on the road was bad, but while he sped off, he hit me with the car and I fell on the bonnet of the car.

“If I had not fallen on the bonnet, the car will have crushed on me. When I fell on the bonnet, instead of him to wait, he moved on with a high speed. I struggled to hold something on the bonnet; he still drove on high speed and was swerving, trying to throw me down but I held something.

“While the car was moving people were trying to stop him, but he was speeding and no one could stop him. Even when a trailer was coming, he tried to swerve me to the trailer maybe I would fall off from the bonnet, but as God would have it, I did not fall because I was holding the bonnet tightly.

“But thank God an eyewitness who was driving behind was later able to overtake him, and he stopped at Oluwanishola filling station on Baiyeku road”.

It is not clear if Seriki sustained any injury as a result of the incident, and what has become of the hit-and-run driver.

Watch a video of the incident below: