70-year-old woman rejects proposal of a man she’s dated for 20 years

A journalist and news anchor at South African Broadcasting Corporation, Nomsa Mdhluli shared the story of her aunt who rejected the lover's proposal.

When a man proposes marriage to his partner, she is at liberty to turn it down if she is not interested in the marriage for reasons known to her. But it is surprising why a woman would date a man for not less than 20 years and say no to his marriage proposal.

A journalist and news anchor at South African Broadcasting Corporation has made a stunning revelation of how her 70-year-old aunt turned down the proposal of a man she had been dating for 20 years, and t has gotten social media users reacting.

Nomsa Mdhluli resorted to twitter to express her shock at the development, saying: “My 70-year-old aunt has been dating her man for 20 years. Today the guy proposed and she said NO! I’m speechless.”

Her revelation got a lot of reactions from twitter users, with some trying to figure out what could have made the old woman do what she is reported to have done.

Some people have also wondered why the man has waited for 20 years to propose marriage to his lover now that she is a septuagenarian.

