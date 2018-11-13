70-year-old woman rejects proposal of a man she’s dated for 20 years

A journalist and news anchor at South African Broadcasting Corporation, Nomsa Mdhluli shared the story of her aunt who rejected the lover's proposal.
A journalist and news anchor at South African Broadcasting Corporation has made a stunning revelation of how her 70-year-old aunt turned down the proposal of a man she had been dating for 20 years, and t has gotten social media users reacting.
Nomsa Mdhluli resorted to twitter to express her shock at the development, saying: “My 70-year-old aunt has been dating her man for 20 years. Today the guy proposed and she said NO! I’m speechless.”
Her revelation got a lot of reactions from twitter users, with some trying to figure out what could have made the old woman do what she is reported to have done.