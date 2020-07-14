A Twitter user has revealed how a lady lost the love of her life who had performed her traditional marriage rites awaiting the church wedding after her comment to a Facebook post was screenshot and sent to her mother-in-law-to-be.

According to the user, the lady while reacting to a question of whether “she would cheat on her husband for $million”, said she would cheat on her husband for even N200k because her genitals has no GPS.

The user further mentioned that the lady turned down pleas from people who begged her to delete the comment. She even slammed them for trying to correct her.

However, her fiancé’s relative who saw her comment, made a screenshot of it and sent it to her mother-in-law who took up the case till the wedding was cancelled.

Read the story below;

“HOW FACEBOOK COMMENTS CRASHED A MARRIAGE

Someone in Abuja told of a chilling story about a plight of his niece. She has done her traditional marriage and was about to wed when Facebook crashed the marriage only two weeks to her wedding.

She was said to be a member of a SINGLES AND MARRIED group on Facebook. Someone made one those silly stupid posts and asked, WILL YOU CHEAT ON YOUR HUSBAND IF OFFERED 10 MILLION NAIRA? The bride to be was among those that replied.

She said that the amount was even too much that she can cheat on her husband if offered only 200K. Someone that knows her told her to delete that comment because her wedding is coming up and she is already married culturally as an Igbo lady.

Two more people that don’t know her joined in begging her to delete the comment since it crossed decency lines. She lashed out at them in anger by saying, WHO HAS MARRIAGE EPP? THERE IS NO GPS IN MY PRIVATE PART.

She later deleted the obscene comments not knowing that one of the relatives, of the groom had screenshot the silly comments and forwarded them to her mother-in -law who is a senior civil servant and Deaconess in Mountain of Fire church.

Hell was let loosed. There was a meeting where the lady was summoned and in tears she said that she was joking. But then she is a also a pentecostal. All pleadings by her and her parents fell on deaf ears as the wedding was suspended indefinitely.

When I called the person who told me the story this morning, he claimed that the groom family had agreed to call off the marriage entirely and will soon go and collect the dowry they paid. The decision of the family may be debated if it was right or an over reaction.

Many of us on social media write anyhow, chat anyhow and post obscene idiotic pictures. Hushpuppi according to Dubai police was monitored through his social media updates for 6 months before they arrested him.

Never flaunt your wealth, your house, your cars, your half naked bodies or your immorality on social media. Think of the implications. In any group that you are a member or your own, be careful of your posts or your comments. Internet never forgets.

I am begging you and begging myself too, be careful. Internet may ruin our lives, relationships and marriages.

He who has ears, let him do so. You’re fond of insulting people, especially in groups, be careful, for one day, you may insult your future helper or someone that may interview you in a company.”