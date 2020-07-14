Leonard’s death triggered a demonstration by his colleague students, who accused the school authorities of failing to attend to him, after he complained of severe stomach pain.

Comfort Baidoo told Luv News when she finally arrived at the hospital where her son had been rushed earlier in the day after falling sick in school, his last words were “you came too late.”

In an interview with Erastus Asare Donkor, the distressed mother questioned the integrity of government’s promise and assurance of protection for students as they return to school to prepare for their exist exams.

READ ALSO: 95-year-old Indian man has allegedly never cut his hair (video)

She wondered how schools are still opened and students are being urged to partake in the ongoing voter registration exercise when she had been denied access to her sick son on three occasions when she attempted to attend him due to Covid-19 restrictions.

Source: Myjoyonline.com