“I thought this was a hoax” – COVID-19 patient's last word before his death (video)

The deceased man in San Antonio, United States of America has died of the deadly virus attending a party that was held by a patient with the aim of testing if the virus was real.

The COVID-19 parties have become a common trend in the US, especially among college students who hold parties with people who have tested positive for COVID-19 just to test if they too can contract the killer virus.

In a report by ABC News, Chief medical officer for Methodist Hospital and Methodist Children’s Hospital, Jane Appleby, said the unidentified patient had shared the information with them indicating he had attended the party.

“This is a party held by somebody diagnosed (with) the COVID virus and the thought is to see if the virus is real and to see if anyone gets infected,” said Appleby.

She disclosed that just before the patient passed away, he expressed his regrets saying he had made a mistake for thinking COVID-19 was a hoax.

“Just before the patient died, they looked at their nurse and said ‘I think I made a mistake, I thought this was a hoax, but it’s not’,” Appleby said.

According to Appleby, the deceased who lived in Bexar County in the Texan city of San Antonio had become critically ill before his death.

The medical doctor explained that her reason for sharing the information is to sensitize people about the deadliness of the coronavirus so that they will be extra careful to avoid contracting it.

“I don’t want to be an alarmist, and we’re just trying to share some real-world examples to help our community realise that this virus is very serious and can spread easily,” she said.

Dr Appleby further revealed that her hospital has been seeing more cases in people in their 20s and 30s lately, hence the need for young people to take the pandemic seriously and observe the necessary preventive protocols.

. The US is leading the world with the highest cases of COVID-19 at 3,413,995 cases, 137,782 deaths and 1,517,084 recovered patients. Across the globe there are 13,036,587 cases, 571,574 deaths and 7,582,425 recoveries.