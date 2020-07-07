The Kenyan policewoman identified as “APC Maureen” is said to be currently on the run after shooting her husband with an AK-47 rifle at Dago Area in Nyalenda, Kisumu following a domestic issue.

Reports say the Administration Police officer who is based in Kisumu East Sub County, allegedly shot her husband for giving their house help Ksh50 for lunch without consulting her and also not picking her calls.

A police report confirmed that the policewoman’s husband who is also a clinical officer at Milimani Hospital in Kisumu sustained injuries on the right side of the head just above the ear.

It also revealed that the incident occurred while he was watching television.

“She stood at the door while armed with an AK-47 rifle. She told him she is going to kill him and herself then cocked the gun, shot at him twice injuring him on the right side of the head just above the ear.

“She then disappeared to an unknown place after returning the firearm to her colleague APC Nancy at the office,” excerpts of the police report reads

K2TV reported that the lady’s husband was taken to Kisumu County Hospital where he was treated and discharged in fair condition.