According to the report, Bostwana has the best police force in Africa while Rwanda and Algeria ranked second and third on the handful list of 14 countries.

The 2020 WISPI report was proposed by Mamdooh Abdelmottlep and designed by experts across the world.

In a tweet by Africa Facts Zone, Ghana made the ranking in the eighth position, while South Africa, Morocco, and Mali are number nine, 10, and 11 on the list.

See the full list below:

1. Botswana 2. Rwanda 3. Algeria 4. Senegal 5. Tunisia 6. Egypt 7. Burkina Faso 8. Ghana 9. South Africa 10. Morocco 11. Mali 12. Sudan 13. Malawi 14. Burundi