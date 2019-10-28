A 44-year-old Rastafarian assemblyman contestant for Santasi Electoral Area in Kumasi damned all criticisms and admitted to being a marijuana smoker.

Kwaku Boakye, a.k.a. Motion recently became an internet sensation and suffered a lot of mockery on social media platforms for his physical appearance after his posters emerged online as one of the contestants to represent the people of Santasi in the district assembly.

Responding to the teasing in an interview with TV3’s William Evans-Nkum, Motion admitted to smoking the illicit Indian hemp but added that it does not make him unfit to hold the position he is seeking to occupy.

“It’s true, people refer to me as a wee smoker but I won’t hide it. I know how to smoke wee; I smoke wee,” the ghetto man is quoted as saying.

Kwaku Boakye who is competing against Felix Nana Yeboah, a Kumawood actor said he stands taller than his contender because he is a grassroots person and a voice for the voiceless.

“People take me seriously. When I announced some two years ago that I was going to contest, people were happy and that encouraged me,” he claimed.

Good luck to the Rastaman.