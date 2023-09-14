Hacks to make your Jollof softer without adding water

The aluminium foil hack: Seal your saucepan with the aluminium foil and keep your stove on medium heat cover the saucepan with the lid and allow it to cook.

This method helps to trap the heat in the saucepan and help the rice soften faster.

The napkin hack: If you have no aluminium foil, you can try using a napkin to seal the pan, but make sure that the napkin is very clean so as to not contaminate your food. If possible, use a new napkin.

Occasional stirring; Make sure to gently stir it from time to time with a ladle.

This helps the top layer cook evenly by bringing the bottom part to the top and the top to the bottom for an even distribution of heat.

The sprinkling method; If none of these methods work for you get some water, add seasoning or meat stock to it, and sprinkle on the surface of your Jollof before stirring.

Remember to sprinkle and not to pour, or else your Jollof might get soggy.