5 misconceptions about Ghanaian women with short dyed hair

Mildred Xorlali Babantsi

When a Ghanaian woman steps out with blonde, red, or even blue hair, the whispers start: “She’s trying to be Western” or “Why is she running from her roots?”.

Misconceptions about women with short hair
These tired assumptions make it seem like a box of hair dye is all it takes to erase Ghanaian identity. But here’s the twist—bold hair choices in Ghana aren’t about abandoning heritage. They’re about self-expression, creativity, and sometimes, just switching things up. So why are we still stuck on these outdated misconceptions?

Here are 5 misconceptions about women with short dyed hair in Ghana:

There's a damaging belief that women who cut or dye their hair in bold colours are automatically seen as "ashawo" (prostitutes), or immoral. This idea stems from the assumption that if a woman deviates from traditional beauty standards—especially in a society that has long glorified long, flowing hair—she must be engaging in illicit or promiscuous behaviour.

Nancy Isime
Nancy Isime Pulse Ghana

In reality, choosing to wear short or dyed hair has nothing to do with a woman's sexual behaviour or personal values. Many women simply enjoy these styles for reasons like self-expression, fashion, or even convenience. To assume that a woman’s character is reflected in her hairstyle is not only shallow but completely dismissive of her individuality and choices.

Another misconception is that women who wear bold, non-traditional hairstyles—like short, brightly colored, or unique cuts—must be rebellious or have a "bad" character. This stereotype assumes that women who break away from the norm lack respect for tradition or authority.

Keke Palmer
Keke Palmer Pulse Ghana
However, this is not always the case. For many, these hairstyles are a form of personal style or simply a desire to try something new. A hairstyle doesn’t reflect a person’s values or discipline. Women with vibrant hair can be just as grounded, respectful, and professional as anyone else. Linking rebellion or disrespect to their appearance is rooted in outdated beliefs, and it’s important to remember that personal style is a form of self-expression, not a reflection of character.

In many traditional Ghanaian communities, long hair has historically been associated with femininity. There is often an assumption that women who cut their hair—especially if it is very short or close-cropped—are rejecting their femininity, or are somehow less "womanly."

This misconception is deeply rooted in gender norms that link physical appearance, particularly hair, to a woman’s value and role in society.

Short Hair
Short Hair Pulse Ghana
Long hair, traditionally styled, is often seen as a symbol of beauty, fertility, and domesticity in many African cultures. However, for many women, cutting their hair is not a rejection of femininity, but rather a personal choice. Women with short hair may still express femininity in many ways—through their clothing, makeup, demeanour, and personality. Hair length does not define a woman’s femininity or her ability to embody traditional feminine roles.

A common, but mistaken, belief is that African women who dye their hair blonde, red, or any bold colour are rejecting their African heritage or trying to conform to Western beauty standards. The idea is that true African beauty can only be reflected in natural hair colours and styles.

Actress and Entreprenuer - Fella Makafui
Actress and Entreprenuer - Fella Makafui Pulse Ghana
In reality, hair colouring has long been a part of African culture. Before the rise of modern salons and global beauty trends, African people were already using natural dyes like henna and indigo to decorate and express themselves. Today, dyeing hair is simply another way for women to play with their look and add a bit of fun to their personal style. It’s not about distancing themselves from their African roots—it’s about embracing modernity, creativity, and self-expression.

It’s still widely believed that women with short, dyed, or unconventional hairstyles aren’t professional or serious about their careers. Some assume that if a woman has vibrant, non-traditional hair, she’s somehow less disciplined or not as focused on her work—because, historically, neat, long hair was seen as a symbol of respectability in the workplace.

Media Personality - Chrystal Aryee
Media Personality - Chrystal Aryee Pulse Ghana

However, this bias is increasingly being challenged. Hair length or colour doesn’t define a person’s capability or professionalism. Women with edgy, brightly coloured hair are just as dedicated and competent as anyone else. Take Chrystal Aryee, for example. As a respected journalist, Chrystal has not only excelled in her career but has also done so while embracing her short, stylish hair. Her success in a competitive industry demonstrates that professionalism and competence have nothing to do with a woman’s hairstyle.

Whether it’s a fiery red bob or a platinum blonde buzz cut, these choices reflect personality, not identity. Ghanaian women have always been innovators in beauty and style, and hair dye is just another way to celebrate that creativity. So, let’s ditch the stereotypes and let people express themselves however they choose—because hair color doesn’t define who you are.

Mildred Xorlali Babantsi

