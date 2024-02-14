6 types of people you will encounter on Valentine's Day

Here are six different types of people you're likely to come across on this day of hearts and roses:

1. The "Is today Valentine's Day?" People

These individuals are the perfect example of forgetfulness. With a bewildered look, they may ask, "Is today Valentine's Day?" You don't know whether they are pretending to be ignorant or they really do not know it is Valentine's day. They usually act all busy and workaholic giving no chance for anyone to ask them what they are doing on Valentine's Day.

2. The Single and Proud People

Embracing their solo status, these individuals flaunt their independence on Valentine's Day. They proudly declare that they don't need a significant other to enjoy life and may spend the day treating themselves to their favorite activities, proving that self-love is just as important.

3. The Social Media Commentators

Armed with witty remarks and humor, these social media people take to platforms to share their thoughts on love, relationships, and the entire Valentine's Day spectacle. You see them commenting 'awwn", love is sweet' under people's posts. Whether they're celebrating or poking fun, their timelines are bound to be filled with commentary on the day's events.

4. The "Not Showing Partner's Face" People

For some, privacy is key. These individuals may be head over heels in love, but you won't find their partner's face easily on social media. Whether it's to keep the relationship low-key or simply a personal preference, they prefer to keep the details of their romantic life behind closed doors. It's either they are showing you the partner's back, or feet just to tease.

5. The Excited and Show-Off Couple

On the opposite end of the spectrum, there's the couple who can't help but shout their love from the rooftops. With extravagant gestures, heartfelt declarations, and social media posts galore, these lovebirds revel in every moment of Valentine's Day, turning it into a grand event for all to witness.

6. The Valentine's Day is for Family Love People

Championing the idea that love goes beyond romantic relationships, these individuals prioritize family bonds on Valentine's Day. Whether spending quality time with parents, siblings, or extended family, they celebrate the day by expressing love in a broader sense, emphasizing that love comes in many forms.

