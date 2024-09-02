ADVERTISEMENT
7 ways to stop yourself from overthinking

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere

Overthinking is a common issue that many people face, often without even realising it. It's that endless cycle of thoughts that keeps you awake at night, worrying about past mistakes, future possibilities, or even things that might never happen.

Are you an overthinker? [Shutterstock]
The irony is that the more you think about a problem or a situation, the more you become entangled in it, which only serves to heighten your distress. Here are some effective ways to stop overthinking and create a healthier, more balanced mindset.

Engage in mindfulness exercises like meditation, deep breathing, or yoga. These practices help you stay present and focused on the current moment, rather than getting lost in a cycle of thoughts. Try to bring your attention back to your breath or your surroundings whenever you notice your mind wandering.

Meditation [CNBC]
When you find yourself overthinking, challenge your thoughts by questioning their validity. Ask yourself if there is real evidence for your worries or if you’re assuming the worst. Reframe negative thoughts into more positive or neutral statements.

Constantly seeking more information can fuel overthinking. Set boundaries on how much research or data you gather before making a decision. Trust that you have enough information to move forward.

Shift your focus from what’s troubling you to what you’re grateful for. Make a habit of listing things you appreciate daily. Gratitude helps to counterbalance overthinking by redirecting your attention to positive aspects of your life.

Gratitude [FocusontheFamily]
Engaging in activities you enjoy can help divert your mind from overthinking. Whether it’s reading, painting, exercising, or cooking, immersing yourself in a hobby can provide a mental break from constant thought loops.

Hobby
Sometimes, putting your thoughts on paper can help to clear your mind. Journaling can be a therapeutic way to express and process your thoughts, making them feel more manageable and less overwhelming.

Write down your thoughts- Moxie
Overthinking often involves worrying about things beyond your control. Identify what aspects of the situation are within your control and focus your energy on those. Let go of things you cannot change or influence.

By implementing these strategies, you can gradually reduce overthinking and cultivate a more peaceful and focused mind. Change takes time, so be patient with yourself as you work on building new mental habits.

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere Stella Takyiwaa Okyere Stella Okyere is a journalist and talented scriptwriter with a strong passion for creating a positive impact on society through her writing. She focuses on addressing pressing societal issues to raise awareness and provoke thought.

