7 ways to stop yourself from overthinking

1. Practice mindfulness

Engage in mindfulness exercises like meditation, deep breathing, or yoga. These practices help you stay present and focused on the current moment, rather than getting lost in a cycle of thoughts. Try to bring your attention back to your breath or your surroundings whenever you notice your mind wandering.

Pulse Nigeria

ADVERTISEMENT

2. Challenge negative thoughts

When you find yourself overthinking, challenge your thoughts by questioning their validity. Ask yourself if there is real evidence for your worries or if you’re assuming the worst. Reframe negative thoughts into more positive or neutral statements.

3. Limit your information intake

Constantly seeking more information can fuel overthinking. Set boundaries on how much research or data you gather before making a decision. Trust that you have enough information to move forward.

4. Practice gratitude

ADVERTISEMENT

Shift your focus from what’s troubling you to what you’re grateful for. Make a habit of listing things you appreciate daily. Gratitude helps to counterbalance overthinking by redirecting your attention to positive aspects of your life.

Pulse Nigeria

5. Distract yourself with a hobby

Engaging in activities you enjoy can help divert your mind from overthinking. Whether it’s reading, painting, exercising, or cooking, immersing yourself in a hobby can provide a mental break from constant thought loops.

I ask each kid to pick a new hobby to practice over the summer. This year, they chose things like balloon animals, printmaking, magic tricks, yo-yo, wood carving, and rock painting.They practice for about half an hour twice a week. I stay close to help read directions or find YouTube videos for further guidance. Not every hobby ends up being a hit, but I enjoy watching them explore new interests. Business Insider USA

ADVERTISEMENT

6. Write down your thoughts

Sometimes, putting your thoughts on paper can help to clear your mind. Journaling can be a therapeutic way to express and process your thoughts, making them feel more manageable and less overwhelming.

Freelance writing- Moxie Pulse Ghana

7. Focus on what you can control

Overthinking often involves worrying about things beyond your control. Identify what aspects of the situation are within your control and focus your energy on those. Let go of things you cannot change or influence.

ADVERTISEMENT