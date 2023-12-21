4 reassuring things your overthinking girlfriend wants to hear often

If you’re dating a woman who constantly assumes the worst of every situation here are some things you can say to calm her down.

“I love you”

She needs to hear this as much as possible because the less she hears it, the more she’ll wonder if you love her anymore.

Being someone prone to overthinking, she may occasionally wonder if your feelings for her have diminished because you haven't explicitly expressed them recently.

To alleviate any concerns, it's essential to make it a habit to consistently reassure her of your love and affection.

“We are fine”

After a minor misunderstanding, she might start to think that the relationship is over, it is important to remind her that misunderstandings are normal and that everything is fine.

If you don’t do this, she might start to think the relationship is in crisis and be worried about it for nothing.

“I am not breaking up with you”

If she suddenly starts to ask you whether you’re breaking up with her don’t ignore the question, answer it boldly. Be clear with your answers because one thing about overthinkers is that they assume the worst.

Your silence will be taken negatively. So tell her you’re not breaking up with her and be loud about it.

“It doesn’t change how I feel about you”

If your overthinking girlfriend suddenly feels insecure about how her body has changed it’s important to remind her of how you still love her.

This usually helps her ease up a bit and even motivates her to work on herself.