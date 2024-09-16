Apple has unveiled iPhone 16, check out some amazing new features

Camera enhancements:

The iPhone 16 lineup introduces a new vertical rear camera arrangement and an improved 48MP main camera. It also features a new Camera Control button, which allows for quick access and adjustments similar to a DSLR camera's shutter button.

This model also supports macro photography and has a new 12-megapixel Ultra Wide camera with autofocus that captures more light, improving low-light performance.​

Display and design:

The new models feature a Super Retina XDR display, with the iPhone 16 offering a 6.1-inch screen and the iPhone 16 Plus a 6.7-inch screen, both providing high brightness and sharp resolution.

The devices are encased in durable aerospace-grade aluminium and come in several new colours like ultramarine, teal, pink, white, and black​.

Apple intelligence and performance:

Powered by the A18 chip, the iPhone 16 models support enhanced Apple Intelligence features, including Writing Tools, Genmoji, and improved Siri capabilities.

These features leverage AI to offer advanced user interactions and utility. The chip's performance is significantly boosted with a 6-core CPU and 5-core GPU, enhancing overall responsiveness and efficiency​.

Battery and charging:

The iPhone 16 improves battery life and introduces faster charging capabilities, supporting up to 25W MagSafe charging. This allows the phone to charge more quickly than previous models, addressing one of the common user demands for faster recharging times​.

Pricing and storage options:

The iPhone 16 starts at $799, with various storage options available, ranging from 128GB to 1TB for the higher-end models. This pricing strategy aims to deliver value by balancing advanced features with cost​