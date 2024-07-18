Here's why your phone's camera quality reduces over time

You might have noticed that the pictures you took the first time you got the phone might be slightly better than your current ones, especially if you've been using the phone for some years.

Why your phone's camera quality reduces over time

If you are in this position, here are some possible reasons your phone's camera quality reduces over time.

1. Physical wear and tear

Daily use exposes your phone's camera to physical damage. Scratches on the lens, dust accumulation, and even minor impacts can affect image clarity.

A scratched lens can scatter light, resulting in blurry or hazy photos. Dust and dirt can settle on the lens and the inside of the camera module, obstructing the light path and degrading image quality.

2. Software updates

Another reason your phone's camera quality reduces is software updates. Over time, smartphone manufacturers release updates to improve functionality and security. However, these updates may not always optimise the camera's performance.

In some cases, new features or changes in the operating system can introduce bugs or incompatibilities that affect camera quality. Also, as new software updates are tailored to the capabilities of newer models, older devices might not perform as well.

3. Ageing hardware components

The camera sensor and other hardware components in your smartphone can degrade over time. Sensors can suffer from pixel burn-in, where certain pixels become less responsive or fail entirely, resulting in artefacts or noise in photos.

Electrical components like capacitors and connectors can also degrade, affecting the camera's ability to process and capture images accurately.

4. Environmental factors

Your phone's camera quality can also be reduced due to exposure to extreme temperatures, humidity, and other environmental factors. High temperatures can cause the camera sensor to overheat, reducing its sensitivity and increasing image noise.

Humidity can lead to condensation inside the camera module, potentially causing permanent damage to internal components.

5. Lens coating degradation

Many smartphone cameras use lenses with special coatings to reduce glare and improve image clarity. Over time, these coatings can wear off due to cleaning, exposure to oils from your skin, and other environmental factors. The degradation of these coatings can lead to reduced image quality, including increased glare and lower contrast.

Several factors can contribute to your phone's camera quality reducing over time — from physical wear and tear and software updates to ageing hardware and environmental influences.